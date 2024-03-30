iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.29

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.29 and last traded at $114.96, with a volume of 1480314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.95.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,520,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,202,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,455,000 after purchasing an additional 937,404 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

