iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.29

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.29 and last traded at $114.96, with a volume of 1480314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.95.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
