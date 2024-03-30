Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1987 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 27.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,841. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a one year low of 25.01 and a one year high of 27.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 27.41 and a 200 day moving average of 26.64.

