Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2883 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Principal Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. 3,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,602. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Value ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

