Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International Trading Up 18.6 %

IPCIF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

