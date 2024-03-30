Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $659.71

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 659.71 ($8.34) and traded as high as GBX 683.80 ($8.64). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 671.40 ($8.48), with a volume of 6,498,307 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.74) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.64) to GBX 1,050 ($13.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.98) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 919.71 ($11.62).

Standard Chartered Trading Down 1.1 %

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 630.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 659.48. The company has a market capitalization of £17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.28), for a total value of £264,829.60 ($334,676.61). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

