SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $814.77

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 814.77 ($10.30) and traded as high as GBX 904 ($11.42). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 903.80 ($11.42), with a volume of 2,490,451 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGRO shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.91) to GBX 940 ($11.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.18) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SGRO
SEGRO Stock Performance
SEGRO Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13,333.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at SEGRO
In other SEGRO news, insider Carol Fairweather purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($88,765.32). Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SEGRO
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.