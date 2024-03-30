SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $814.77

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 814.77 ($10.30) and traded as high as GBX 904 ($11.42). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 903.80 ($11.42), with a volume of 2,490,451 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGRO shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.91) to GBX 940 ($11.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.18) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 863.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 816.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,303.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13,333.33%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Carol Fairweather purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($88,765.32). Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

