Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.60

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.60 and traded as high as C$8.50. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.26, with a volume of 122,952 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$719.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

