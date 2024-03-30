Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.37

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.37 and traded as high as C$8.02. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 438,724 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.4803493 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

