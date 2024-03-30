AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,438.91

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £104.39 ($131.92) and traded as high as £107.80 ($136.23). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £106.78 ($134.94), with a volume of 1,276,799 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($157.97) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.22) to GBX 9,900 ($125.11) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($139.01) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £117.13 ($148.02).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £102.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of £104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,547.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.97) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,574.75%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

