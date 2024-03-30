Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $967.26

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 967.26 ($12.22) and traded as high as GBX 983 ($12.42). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 978 ($12.36), with a volume of 566,004 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,052 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,155 ($14.60) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Unite Group Price Performance

Unite Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,912.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 980.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 967.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 23.60 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.80. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,000.00%.

About Unite Group

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

