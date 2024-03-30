Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.14

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.14 and traded as high as $80.93. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 119 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.44%.

Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,581,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

