VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.42

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.42 and traded as high as $51.47. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 3,447 shares.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.0862 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

