VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.42

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.42 and traded as high as $51.47. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 3,447 shares.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.0862 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.