Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REGCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. Regency Centers has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $25.25.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.