Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $500.25

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 500.25 ($6.32) and traded as high as GBX 543.60 ($6.87). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 531.60 ($6.72), with a volume of 553,412 shares changing hands.

Investec Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 509.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 500.66. The company has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 728.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

