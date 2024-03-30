Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Up 166.7% in March

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $962,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF by 4,556.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $17.32. 1,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $19.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

