Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expands By 166.4%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 166.4% from the February 29th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,411. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $62.28 million, a P/E ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
