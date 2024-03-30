Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expands By 166.4%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 166.4% from the February 29th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,411. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $62.28 million, a P/E ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 92.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.