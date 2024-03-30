Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.89

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$68.89 and traded as high as C$74.39. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$73.91, with a volume of 2,767,124 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$72.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of C$18.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.8995305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

