Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Expands By 107.4%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
FTA traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $76.38. 37,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,894. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $76.49.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
