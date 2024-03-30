Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $210,000 in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tanger by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 55,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.53. 854,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,489. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

