Oasis Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23.37 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $922.06 million and $23.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.14039832 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $27,228,508.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

