Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.39 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

