TFB Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of TFB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,341,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 37,899 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.95. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

