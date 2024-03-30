Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 4,107 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

MCI stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 137,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $19.24.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

