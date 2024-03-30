Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $521,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. 11,663,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,817,582. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Barclays upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.