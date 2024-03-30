Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases 6,214 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

RQI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. 404,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,515. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

