First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE FTHY remained flat at $14.54 on Friday. 100,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,581. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $14.74.
