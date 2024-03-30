Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE IGD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.30. 402,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,898. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

