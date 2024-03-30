Financial Enhancement Group LLC Reduces Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

ICE opened at $137.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

