Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 1,382 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. 393,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,697. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $47.38.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

