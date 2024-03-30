Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 2,243 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,989. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

