Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 90,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,731. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

