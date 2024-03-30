Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,163. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

