Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 758,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

