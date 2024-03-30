Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.32. 49,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,787. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $181.34 and a twelve month high of $238.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.20.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

