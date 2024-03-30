Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $20.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 483,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

