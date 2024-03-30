Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,865 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 833,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

