Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period.

JPEM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. 16,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,352. The firm has a market cap of $315.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $54.33.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

