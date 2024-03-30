Delta Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.25. 8,369,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.