Delta Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.25. 8,369,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.