Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $764,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

TROW traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

