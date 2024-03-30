Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 4,003 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,771,000 after acquiring an additional 577,293 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CME Group by 992.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 623,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,508,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,801. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

