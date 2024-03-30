Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,427. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $128.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

