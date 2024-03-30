Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,603,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.
Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies
In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %
PCT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.51.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
PureCycle Technologies Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
