Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
Shares of PCT stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.22. 2,757,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.51. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies
In related news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
