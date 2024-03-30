First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,757 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.8% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,925. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

