SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $35.84. 2,466,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,818. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.93.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

