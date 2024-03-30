Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Shares Down 3.8%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 351,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 129,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

