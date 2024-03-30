Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2056 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEC opened at $100.48 on Friday. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.37 and a one year high of $101.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.83.

