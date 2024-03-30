Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

IHD opened at $5.27 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

