Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance
IHD opened at $5.27 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
