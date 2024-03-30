Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rises By 105.4%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 0.5 %

BKGFY opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

