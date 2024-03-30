HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 48.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 37.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

